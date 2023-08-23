Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new partner in Phoenix

Aug 23, 2023, 12:00 PM

mugshot photo of Rene Penaloza...

Rene Penaloza, 26. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner at an apartment complex in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a missing person around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a complex near Seventh Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they spoke to the caller who said they hadn’t seen or talked to their friend, 25-year-old Harry Doan, who was staying nearby.

Officers found the residence where Doan was staying and entered, only to find Doan with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators learned that Doan was in a relationship with a woman whose ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Rene Penaloza, had threatened Doan, police said.

“This avenue of follow up was worked until probable cause was established to arrest Penaloza for the murder of Doan,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Penaloza was tracked to an area near Tucson, where his vehicle was stopped and he was arrested, police said.

He allegedly admitted to the homicide during questioning and was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, burglary and kidnapping.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a gray cloud. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold were expected to move through the...

Kevin Stone

How will Tropical Storm Harold affect metro Phoenix weather?

Metro Phoenix isn't expected to get much, if any, rain when the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold move through the region Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Heavy rainfall at the Grand Canyon South Rim caused flooding at Tusayan, Arizona, on Aug. 22, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Heavy rain causes flooding at Grand Canyon gateway community

Heavy rainfall Tuesday caused flooding and evacuations at town near the Grand Canyon South Rim, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Booking photo of Devin Thompson, who was booked into jail Aug. 22, 2023, after getting out of the h...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot by police in Phoenix taken to jail after getting out of hospital

A suspect who was shot by police in Phoenix three weeks ago was booked into jail Tuesday after getting out of the hospital.

12 hours ago

view of area where pedestrian was killed...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police seeking vehicle in fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Police are searching for the vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

12 hours ago

Rio Verde Foothills water...

Luke Forstner

Rio Verde Foothills community nearing interim water solution

After months of uncertainty, an interim water solution seems to be on the horizon for Rio Verde Foothills, a rural community outside Scottsdale.

12 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Fox 10 Phoenix anchor John Hook discusses his biggest news stories

Fox 10 Phoenix anchor John Hook joins the Amazing Arizonans podcast and discusses some of the biggest news stories in recent history.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new partner in Phoenix