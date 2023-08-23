Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new partner in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner at an apartment complex in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a missing person around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a complex near Seventh Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they spoke to the caller who said they hadn’t seen or talked to their friend, 25-year-old Harry Doan, who was staying nearby.

Officers found the residence where Doan was staying and entered, only to find Doan with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Doan was in a relationship with a woman whose ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Rene Penaloza, had threatened Doan, police said.

“This avenue of follow up was worked until probable cause was established to arrest Penaloza for the murder of Doan,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Penaloza was tracked to an area near Tucson, where his vehicle was stopped and he was arrested, police said.

He allegedly admitted to the homicide during questioning and was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, burglary and kidnapping.

