North Phoenix neighborhood safe after possible explosive reported

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department Bomb Squad finished its investigation after a report of a possible explosive Tuesday evening in a neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Officials said the area will remain shut down for a short period of time until the bomb squad secures their equipment and the scene.

The area had been evacuated as a precaution after the report came in, according to Phoenix police.

Cactus Park Precinct officers were called by a person who said that they found what they believed to be an explosive, officials said.

Officers observed the item and began the process of locking down the area and issuing evacuations to ensure the safety of the public, authorities said.

Phoenix Police are in the area of 39th Av and Cactus Rd regarding a possible explosive found. The area has been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is on scene to make the area safe. Please stay out of the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/spHWLOkt3C — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 23, 2023

The Phoenix Police Department Bomb Squad took over operations at the scene to make the item safe.

