Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets nearly $1 million to support victims of sexual assault

Aug 22, 2023, 3:00 PM

Rosemarie Hidalgo, the director of the Office on Violence Against Women, gives remarks in the Great...

Rosemarie Hidalgo, the director of the Office on Violence Against Women, gives remarks in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice on Aug. 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona is getting nearly $1 million in federal funding to support victims of sexual assault, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) issued 56 grants totaling nearly $52 million to every state plus the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Arizona’s portion of the OVW Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program (SASP) came out to $998,096.

The 2023 SASP funding total was 45% larger than the previous year.

“This significant release of SASP funds reflects our unwavering resolve to combat sexual assault,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a press release.

“It represents our dedication to supporting rape crisis centers and other organizations that provide trauma-informed services and counseling, training advocates and ensuring that every survivor receives assistance tailored to their unique needs.”

RELATED STORIES

The grant program started when Congress reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act in 2005.

“We at the Office on Violence Against Women recognize the importance of strengthening a robust community-wide response in aiding survivors of sexual violence,” OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo said in the release.

“This collective effort ensures that survivors are not just heard, but that they are fully supported in accessing safety, healing and justice.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona high school teacher being investigated for alleged inappropriate touching of students

An Arizona high school teacher is being investigated after being accused of inappropriately touching and communicating with students.

18 hours ago

(Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices surge above $4 a gallon, miss out on greater jump from Tropical Storm Hilary

Gas prices in Arizona continue to rise and remain among the highest in the nation, but an even bigger jump was avoided after most California refineries were untouched during Tropical Storm Hilary.

18 hours ago

A semi-truck carrying fuel rolled over on Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona, and started leaking ...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 partially reopens in far West Valley after semi-truck crashes, leaks fuel

Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed in both directions Tuesday for clean-up after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying diesel fuel and gasoline.

18 hours ago

girl holds rolled up bill in court room...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona DCS asks courts to pause child welfare trials following system error

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is asking courts to pause all child welfare cases for two weeks because case files may be incomplete.

18 hours ago

File images of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, left, and Kari Lake. Richer filed a defamat...

Kevin Stone

Kari Lake asks Arizona court to toss Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit

Kari Lake is asking the court to throw out Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer's defamation lawsuit against her.

18 hours ago

person holding stolen people statue...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

Hundreds of Native Americans have been recruited to addiction treatment centers in Phoenix from states as far away as Montana.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona gets nearly $1 million to support victims of sexual assault