Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Republican lawmakers aim to shoot down Phoenix-to-Ukraine gun transfer

Aug 23, 2023, 4:05 AM

Headshots of Arizona Reps. Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss. The GOP lawmakers filed an SB1487 complai...

Reps. Quang Nguyen, left, and Selina Bliss filed an SB1487 complaint Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, over Phoenix's plan to give unclaimed guns to the National Police of Ukraine. (X Photos/@AZHouseGOP)

(X Photos/@AZHouseGOP)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two Republican state lawmakers are asking Arizona’s attorney general to determine if the city of Phoenix is breaking the law by giving unclaimed guns to Ukraine.

Reps. Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss, chair and vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee, filed an SB1487 complaint Monday requesting that Attorney General Kris Mayes investigate the legality of the weapons transfer.

The Phoenix City Council passed the ordinance in question on June 28, agreeing to send 500-600 firearms to the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the council meeting agenda, the city is disposing of the 9mm, 45mm, 39mm and 12-gauge weapons because they went unclaimed after a 30-day notice.

The transfer is to be handled by Gruelle, a private import/export company, under a two-year contract, at no cost to the city.

Why are GOP lawmakers challenging Phoenix gun transfer?

On July 3, Nguyen and Bliss sent a letter urging the city to repeal the ordinance, alleging that it “is plainly unlawful” under state laws about gun disposal.

“Unclaimed firearms may only be sold — not donated — and the buyer must be a ‘business that is authorized to receive and dispose of the firearm under federal and state law and that shall sell the firearm to the public according to federal and state law,'” the letter says.

In their SB1487 complaint, Nguyen and Bliss said the city executed the contract with Gruelle on Aug. 4 and didn’t respond to their initial letter until Aug. 16.

Phoenix’s response letter indicated the city planned to move ahead with its plan.

RELATED STORIES

“The city views this transfer as similar to previous transfers of firearms made to local law enforcement agencies and with similar intent as donations ‘of surplus bulletproof vests and armor’ to Ukraine by various Arizona law enforcement agencies announced by former Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022,” Phoenix’s letter says.

What is an SB1487 complaint?

SB1487 is a state law passed in 2016 authorizing any member of the Legislature to request an Attorney General’s Office investigation into the legality of local government actions.

It’s a powerful tool, because violations can lead to a loss of shared state revenues.

The AGO gets 30 days to investigate the complaint and determine if the action violated the Arizona Constitution.

If a municipality fails to resolve a violation within 30 days, the state will withhold and redistribute shared monies.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Person Holding on Door Lever Inside Room...

KTAR.com

Phoenix, Grand Canyon University, businesses collaborate to start workforce training program

Grand Canyon University, the city of Phoenix and several businesses are partnering to start a workforce training program. 

1 day ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

North Phoenix neighborhood safe after possible explosive reported

A north Phoenix neighborhood has been evacuated Tuesday evening after a reported explosive in the area, according to Phoenix police. 

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona high school teacher being investigated for alleged inappropriate touching of students

An Arizona high school teacher is being investigated after being accused of inappropriately touching and communicating with students.

1 day ago

Rosemarie Hidalgo, the director of the Office on Violence Against Women, gives remarks in the Great...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets nearly $1 million to support victims of sexual assault

Arizona is getting nearly $1 million in federal funding to support victims of sexual assault, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

1 day ago

(Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices surge above $4 a gallon, miss out on greater jump from Tropical Storm Hilary

Gas prices in Arizona continue to rise and remain among the highest in the nation, but an even bigger jump was avoided after most California refineries were untouched during Tropical Storm Hilary.

1 day ago

A semi-truck carrying fuel rolled over on Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona, and started leaking ...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 reopens in far West Valley after semi-truck crashes, leaks fuel

Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed in both directions Tuesday for clean-up after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying diesel fuel and gasoline.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Republican lawmakers aim to shoot down Phoenix-to-Ukraine gun transfer