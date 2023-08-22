PHOENIX — Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for an extended period Tuesday for clean-up after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying fuel, authorities said.

The freeway was shut down in both directions east of Tonapah, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

CLOSED: I-10 is closed both ways at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road due to a crash. Westbound traffic is exiting at 355th Avenue and can use Indian School Road to re-enter the highway. Eastbound traffic is exiting at Indian School and can re-enter the highway at 335th Ave. pic.twitter.com/qhlxIxj5U3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2023

Westbound I-10 traffic was forced to exit at 355th Avenue and could use Indian School Road to re-enter the freeway. Eastbound traffic had to get off at Indian School and could pick up I-10 at 335th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public safety said it would take several hours to empty the tanker and clear the debris. A DPS Hazardous Materials Response Unit trooper was taken to a hospital after suffering from heat-related illness while working at the scene.

The wreck occurred just before 10:15 a.m. and involved two commercial trucks, DPS said. The driver of the truck pulling the tanker was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The tanker rolled over in the median near Wintersburg Road. Hazardous materials crews responded to the crash site, the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said.

The truck was carrying about 7,600 gallons of mixed fuels, including diesel and gasoline, AFMA said. Hazmat crews had to drill into the tanks that weren’t leaking and offload the fuel to a secondary transport vehicle.

“It is expected to be an extended operation and the freeway will remain shut down until it is deemed safe,” AFMA Division Chief Ashley Losch said in update around two hours after the crash.

