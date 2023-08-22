Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Monsoon storms roll through the Valley with rain, gusty winds

Aug 21, 2023, 8:52 PM | Updated: 9:54 pm

apache junction tree uprooted...

A tree uprooted caused by a monsoon storm that went through the East Valley at the Apache Junction city hall. (Al Bravo/City of Apache Junction)

(Al Bravo/City of Apache Junction)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Thunderstorms rolled through Metro Monday night as much-needed precipitation approached the Valley.

Just before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a cluster of storms approaching the Phoenix area.

NWS expects another cluster from Tucson to impact the Valley after the first storms.

Earlier in the evening, an East Valley thunderstorm produced damaging winds up to 60 mph near Apache Junction and portions of East Mesa.

The storm was strong enough that trees were uprooted at the Apache Junction City Hall, according to Al Bravo, the city’s public information officer.

