PHOENIX — Thunderstorms rolled through Metro Monday night as much-needed precipitation approached the Valley.

Just before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a cluster of storms approaching the Phoenix area.

We are seeing a cluster of storms approaching the Phoenix area. Lightning activity, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours are likely with this activity. Another cluster of storms north of Tucson will likely impact Phoenix soon after. #azwx pic.twitter.com/spux3rcvUU — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 22, 2023

NWS expects another cluster from Tucson to impact the Valley after the first storms.

Earlier in the evening, an East Valley thunderstorm produced damaging winds up to 60 mph near Apache Junction and portions of East Mesa.

The storm was strong enough that trees were uprooted at the Apache Junction City Hall, according to Al Bravo, the city’s public information officer.

