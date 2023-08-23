Close
Phoenix, Grand Canyon University, businesses collaborate to start workforce training program

Aug 22, 2023, 8:00 PM

Person Holding on Door Lever Inside Room (Pexels)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  Phoenix, Grand Canyon University and several businesses are partnering to start a workforce training program.

The Park Central Hospitality Training program is bringing together a public-private-university partnership to train workers in the hospitality industry.

In addition, developers of Park Central, Plaza Companies, Holualoa Companies and hotel operator Fayth Hospitality are included in the partnership.

“This initiative comes at the perfect time as we work to forge new paths for residents to capitalize on rewarding career opportunities, and to meet the needs of this growing industry with a talented workforce,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

GCU’s Hospitality Management program, along with Fayth Hospitality and Phoenix, are developing the curriculum.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor noted that the workforce initiative will bring valuable opportunities to the community.

“The partnership among Fayth Hospitality, Park Central, GCU and the city of Phoenix demonstrates a commitment to fostering economic growth and job prospects within my district,” Pastor said in the release.

The program will launch with a $25,000 grant from the Foresight Foundation and it will support program costs.

It will begin next year as construction concludes of the Park Central Hotels, which is a part of the Phoenix Medical Quarter.

