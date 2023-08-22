PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council approved an agreement to allow for the construction of a minimum four-story expansion to the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler.

The site is known as New Square Phase 2, the city said.

In 2018, the city approved a development agreement between Spike Lawrence Ventures, LLC for the New Square project at the northeast corner of Chicago Street and Arizona Avenue.

Phase 1A and 1B have already been completed. It includes a multi-use commercial space with office space, the hotel and upscale restaurants.

Last year, the city council approved an agreement with the same developer for a four-story residential housing project for New Square Phase 2.

The developer requested an amendment to the agreement because of the changing housing market and the hotel’s sucess.

This amendment would allow for the construction of additional hotel rooms, a 3,500-square-foot conference room, additional green space and parking, the city said.

Officials said the project would create an additional 69 hotel rooms or 67 if double-sized sites are added.

“The pulse of growth beats stronger than ever in the heart of Downtown Chandler and we are excited to break ground on our second phase of New Square,” Spike Lawrence said in a press release.

“The success of the hotel and restaurants made this an easy decision. In addition to the hotel expansion, Phase 2 will welcome Jeannie Martini’s, an Italian restaurant on the bottom level, owned by Lorie and Dino LaPlant.”

City of Chandler offices said the new design will be consistent with the Preliminary Development Plan previously approved by the city council.

Room inventory will not require the city to provide additional parking spaces in the Oregon Street Parking Garage.

The amendment also contains new project milestones and deadlines, the city said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.