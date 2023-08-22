Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Expansion project approved for Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler

Aug 22, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:01 am

aerial view of downtown Chandler...

(Facebook Photo/City Government of Chandler, Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/City Government of Chandler, Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council approved an agreement to allow for the construction of a minimum four-story expansion to the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler.

The site is known as New Square Phase 2, the city said.

In 2018, the city approved a development agreement between Spike Lawrence Ventures, LLC for the New Square project at the northeast corner of Chicago Street and Arizona Avenue.

Phase 1A and 1B have already been completed. It includes a multi-use commercial space with office space, the hotel and upscale restaurants.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, the city council approved an agreement with the same developer for a four-story residential housing project for New Square Phase 2.

The developer requested an amendment to the agreement because of the changing housing market and the hotel’s sucess.

This amendment would allow for the construction of additional hotel rooms, a 3,500-square-foot conference room, additional green space and parking, the city said.

Officials said the project would create an additional 69 hotel rooms or 67 if double-sized sites are added.

“The pulse of growth beats stronger than ever in the heart of Downtown Chandler and we are excited to break ground on our second phase of New Square,” Spike Lawrence said in a press release.

“The success of the hotel and restaurants made this an easy decision. In addition to the hotel expansion, Phase 2 will welcome Jeannie Martini’s, an Italian restaurant on the bottom level, owned by Lorie and Dino LaPlant.”

City of Chandler offices said the new design will be consistent with the Preliminary Development Plan previously approved by the city council.

Room inventory will not require the city to provide additional parking spaces in the Oregon Street Parking Garage.

The amendment also contains new project milestones and deadlines, the city said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs extends Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership with executive order

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order announcing the continuation of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership on Monday which happens to be National Fentynal Prevention and Awareness Day. 

6 hours ago

john nishke iii...

Brandon Gray

Suspect accused of stealing $600,000 in jewelry from Paradise Valley homes arrested

A man suspected of stealing $600,000 in jewelry was arrested last week, according to Paradise Valley police. 

6 hours ago

Workstations at the E+I @ ACIC coworking space at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center....

Kevin Stone

ASU to debut coworking space at its Chandler Innovation Center

Arizona State University is set to debut a community coworking space in Chandler as part of the school’s partnership with the East Valley suburb.

6 hours ago

apache junction tree uprooted...

KTAR.com

Monsoon storms roll through the Valley with rain, gusty winds

Thunderstorms rolled through Metro Monday night as much-needed precipitation approached metro Phoenix and surrounding areas.

1 day ago

Buckeye 225's location. (Land Advisors Organization Map)...

KTAR.com

Developers to build industrial park after 2 Buckeye land sales totaling $37 million

Developers will build an industrial park on 3.6 million square feet in Buckeye after two land sales worth $37 million were recently completed.

1 day ago

Photo of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in north Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Reward offered after teen killed in hit-and-run crash at Phoenix intersection

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old in July in north Phoenix. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Expansion project approved for Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler