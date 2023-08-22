PHOENIX — A man suspected of stealing more than $600,000 in jewelry in Paradise Valley last year was arrested last week, authorities said.

John Nishke III was taken into custody without incident Thursday at his Phoenix residence, the Paradise Valley Police Department announced.

Detectives identified Nishek as the suspect in a 2022 serial burglary case involving high-end jewelry.

The crimes occurred last October and November in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows area, near Lincoln Drive and 56th Street, police said.

After his arrest, Nishke he was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property and criminal trespass.

Law enforcement is reminding residents to close garages when not in use, lock their doors and set alarms.

