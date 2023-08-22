Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Developers to build industrial park after 2 Buckeye land sales totaling $37 million

Aug 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

Buckeye 225's location. (Land Advisors Organization Map)

Buckeye 225's location. (Land Advisors Organization Map)

(Land Advisors Organization Map)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Developers will build an industrial park on 3.6 million square feet in Buckeye after two land sales worth $37 million were recently completed.

Van Tuyl Companies and the Eisenberg Company, as part of a joint venture, acquired the parcels near Baseline Road and State Route 85 and will name it Buckeye 225, according to a press release.

The industrial park will feature six buildings ranging from 270,000 square feet to 1 million square feet.

“With the significant industrial development activity in Buckeye, this project is on one of the premier locations in the region with one mile of frontage on State Route 85 with access from both Southern Avenue and Baseline Road made this a very attractive parcel,” Greg Vogel, CEO of Land Advisors Organization, who represented the sellers, said in the release.

No information about when construction will begin or be completed has been released.

Developers to build industrial park after 2 Buckeye land sales totaling $37 million