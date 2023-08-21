<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley real estate company that is committed to supporting the Sickle cell program at Phoenix Children’s.

Each story about how a family or company discovered Phoenix Children’s is unique — and 72SOLD is no exception.

Chief Security Officer Edson Barrantes’ 10-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with Sickle cell at birth. The inherited disease is a group of disorders that causes red blood cells to appear crescent- or sickle-shaped.

Ethan had years of extreme pain prior to entering the Sickle cell program at Phoenix Children’s.

“Honestly, it just rips your heart out. I mean, he’s 10 years old and the last few years of his life have been so dramatically improved by this program at Phoenix Children’s,” Founder of 72SOLD Greg Hague told KTAR 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

Ethan’s story inspired the rest of the team to become involved.

The real estate company is hoping to raise $25,000 in public contributions in support of the hospital’s mission.

Donations to support 72SOLD’s mission at Phoenix Children’s can be made online.

72SOLD will present the check to Phoenix Children’s at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 24 prior to the Arizona Cardinals game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’re just really excited to do it. The entire team is excited to do this, and I hope we can really make a difference at Phoenix Children’s with Sickle Cell,” Hague said.

