PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed in Tempe Monday during the morning rush hour due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, authorities said.

Traffic was forced to exit onto Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened near McClintock Road. It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated for reopening.

No details were immediately available about what caused the collision.

