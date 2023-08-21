Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Loop 202 in Tempe closed due to fatal crash involving motorcycle

Aug 21, 2023, 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:45 am

traffic delayed after crash on L 202...

(AZ511 Photo)

(AZ511 Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed in Tempe Monday during the morning rush hour due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, authorities said.

Traffic was forced to exit onto Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened near McClintock Road. It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RELATED STORIES

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated for reopening.

No details were immediately available about what caused the collision.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services accepts resident applications...

Serena O'Sullivan

Resident applications for Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff now open

The Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff started accepting applications to live in the new 74,000-square-foot skilled-nursing facility.

7 hours ago

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Valley this November

This winter season, the Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza will host an assortment of festive events like the iconic tree lighting ceremony.

7 hours ago

Phoenix sushi restaurant third best in nation Yelp...

Serena O'Sullivan

Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

A new Yelp ranking of the best sushi in the United States pinpointed a Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the nation.

7 hours ago

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to prison for smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico

An Arizona man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling almost 50 firearms from the United States to Mexico.

7 hours ago

future commerce corridor in north Surprise approved...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise plans to rezone 75 acres of land for commercial development near US 60

Real estate developers should know about a future commerce corridor in north Surprise, which the city approved on Aug. 15.

1 day ago

sweltering temperatures...

Associated Press

Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records

Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Westbound Loop 202 in Tempe closed due to fatal crash involving motorcycle