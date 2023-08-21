Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Valley this November

Aug 21, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:39 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


girl stands next to train made up of holiday lights string of holiday lights in Scottsdale festive lights in Scottsdale horse statue at Scottsdale holiday event orchestra performing at Scottsdale holiday festival

PHOENIX — Festive folks in the Valley will once again be able to enjoy the yearly Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza this holiday season.

The city of Scottsdale announced the celebration will kick off on Nov. 25. Officials want to “level up” this popular event by introducing all new decorations and entertainment.

Scottsdazzle has been a Valley tradition since 2015. Each year, a monthlong extravaganza begins with the Sing-Along and Tree Lighting Ceremony near November’s end. The ceremony takes place at the Scottsdale Waterfront, so those who want to celebrate may want to show up early to secure a good parking spot.

After the tree-lighting ceremony, the holiday celebration is officially underway. What follows are a serious of over 40 festive activities at various Scottsdale spots through Dec. 31. Kids can meet Santa, tea lovers can attend the Sugar Plum Tea Party and folks of all ages can enjoy the multiple magic shows.

“Each year our elves start working months in advance to present an even bigger and better event than the previous year,” she said in a statement. “We strive to partner with as many local Old Town businesses as possible to present a wide array of activities that include a variety of interests.”

Here is a list of free festive events to enjoy when the weather turns cold, pumpkin spice lattes return and Santa hats come back in style:

Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony

What: Scottsdazzle’s starting event features holiday music, live entertainment, drinks and a lighting ceremony.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

When: Nov. 25

Meet Santa at the Market

What: Children can visit with St. Nick in a farmer’s market near the farmer’s market.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market near 1st Street and Brown Avenue

When: Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Small Business Saturday

What: This is a day when holiday shoppers can support local retailers and businesses, many of whom will sell seasonal goodies — and festive discounts.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale

When: Nov. 25

Scottsdazzle Stroll

What: The banks of the Scottsdale Waterfront will be bright with holiday lights and décor. Visitors can take a photo at the Scottsdazzle tree, drink hot cocoa or coffee and support local vendors selling treats. There will also be musical entertainment.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

When: Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Gold Palette ArtWalk

What: Those walking around Old Town Scottsdale’s many galleries can listen to strolling carolers, buy hot cocoa and enjoy holiday decorations.

Where: Scottsdale Arts District

When: Dec. 7

Other Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza events

Those are just five things to mark your calendar for. There’s also a family play date and concert at the Scottsdale Civic Center on Dec. 9. (Yep, it’s free.)

On top of that, there’s the bicycle scavenger hunt on two different Sundays in December, as well as the nativity at Old Adobe Missing, seasonal crafting events and holiday movie nights.

