PHOENIX — The Surprise City Council voted to rezone a 75-acre parcel of land on Tuesday. That means West Valley residents will soon be able to shop at an upcoming commerce corridor in north Surprise.

This new project will change the landscape north of Grand Avenue and west of Loop 303, according to the city’s Wednesday announcement.

“After years of booming residential growth, the city’s northern area is transitioning its retail and employment profile,” Surprise Economic Development Director Jeanine Jerkovic said in a statement.

City officials will rezone the Asante Trails area, which is near Happy Valley Road and 163rd Avenue. City officials said the corridor will complement the nearby Fry’s Marketplace and retail center.

How will this commerce corridor in north Surprise impact the West Valley?

The Asante Trails area set to be rezoned extends down to Grand Avenue, city officials said.

Developer GTIS Partners submitted plans for the area, suggesting different commercial and employment purposes for the area, the statement said.

According to the city’s announcement, the area could host stores, restaurant, spas or childcare centers. Retail offices, such as medical or financial centers, are other possibilities.

The city’s announcement also said there are 60 acres of commercial zoning next to the Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 highway corridor.

“This area is intended for uses that serve the greater region and are more employer-focused with supporting services,” the city said.

“Uses may include a hospital and medical care, employment and professional offices, flex uses, hospitality, retail and dining and other public services.”

There may be future residential developments

According to the city, another 26 acres of the site will go to residential rental cottages with private parks and parking options. The community may be within walking distance of nearby commercial areas.

“This will bring additional diversified housing options to this area of the city, which currently only has one single-story residential rental community available,” the city said.

City officials believe this project could upgrade north Surprise.

“This is the largest planned commercial development to date for north Surprise,” Jerkovic said. “We very often hear from residents in the area about the need for services and retail amenities closer to home. This project has the ability to deliver that.”

