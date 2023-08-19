Woman found dead underwater in Phoenix apartment bathtub
Aug 19, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:07 am
(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman, whom firefighters found dead in an apartment bathtub on Friday.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a location near the intersection of 44th Street and McDowell Road in response to reports of a drowning.
When they arrived they found the woman underwater in a bathtub.
The victim, who was beyond the point of resuscitation when found, was not immediately identified.
This is an ongoing story as police continue their investigation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.