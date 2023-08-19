Woman found dead underwater in Phoenix apartment bathtub

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman, whom firefighters found dead in an apartment bathtub on Friday.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a location near the intersection of 44th Street and McDowell Road in response to reports of a drowning.

When they arrived they found the woman underwater in a bathtub.

The victim, who was beyond the point of resuscitation when found, was not immediately identified.

This is an ongoing story as police continue their investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.