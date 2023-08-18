Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father

Aug 18, 2023, 12:28 PM

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campa...

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campaign on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Pastor for Congress Photo)

(Pastor for Congress Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor withdrew Friday from the 2024 race for the congressional seat once held by her late father, citing health issues.

Pastor’s departure further thinned the field of Democrats seeking to succeed U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in District 3. Gallego is running for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat next year.

“Lately, I have developed some health concerns — not life-threatening, just enough for me to take stock and to prioritize my well-being,” Pastor said in a statement. “With that in mind, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress in 2024.

“While the timing my not be right for a congressional run, I know it is always the right time to prioritize my health, therefore prioritizing my family’s health.”

What are Laura Pastor’s plans now?

Pastor, who launched her campaign on May 31, said she intends to continue her work on the Phoenix City Council. She started her third four-year term in April after going unopposed in District 4 in the last election.

RELATED STORIES

Pastor is the second Democrat to drop out of the District 3 race this month because of health concerns. Ylenia Aguilar, a member of the Osborn School District Governing Board, suspended her campaign Aug. 11, citing “unexpected health developments.”

Who is still running for Ruben Gallego’s House seat?

Pastor’s departure leaves Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari and former state Sen. Raquel Terán as the best-known candidates in the District 3 race. Héctor Jaramillo, a Glendale Elementary School District Governing Board member, also is running as a Democrat.

On the Republican side, Jeff Zink is trying again after losing to Gallego by over 50 percentage points in last year’s general election.

District 3 is the state’s safest Democratic district, so the primary winner will most likely go on to win the general election. It includes downtown, south and west Phoenix and a part of Glendale.

Ed Pastor, Laura’s father, represented the area in the U.S. House for 11 terms before Gallego was first elected in 2014.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This National Weather Service graphic shows the Hurricane Hilary rainfall forecast through Wednesda...

Kevin Stone

Weather experts disagree on how much Hurricane Hilary will impact Phoenix area

The unusually powerful Pacific storm moving north off Mexico's coast will probably bring rain to metro Phoenix this weekend.

13 hours ago

feet pictured in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police seek driver of SUV involved in fatal west Phoenix hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix earlier this week.

13 hours ago

Glendale Recycling yard fire...

Brandon Gray

Glendale says conditions are safe after massive recycling yard fire

While Glendale firefighters continue to monitor the aftermath of a massive recycling yard blaze last weekend, the city says the community is safe from hazards.

13 hours ago

Paradise Valley house fire...

KTAR.com

Firefighter hospitalized, 3 displaced after house fire in Paradise Valley

A firefighter was hospitalized and three people were displaced following a Paradise Valley house fire Thursday evening.

13 hours ago

The Rail X Ranch is for sale with a $29.95 million asking price, the highest for a residential prop...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s historic Rail X Ranch, including private lake, for sale with price tag of nearly $30M

A historic, sprawling Arizona ranch with a private lake can be all yours if you can wrangle up about $30 million.

13 hours ago

ASU students...

Brandon Gray

ASU projecting record enrollment numbers for fall 2023 semester

Arizona State University is projecting record enrollment of more than 144,800 undergraduate and graduate students for the fall semester.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father