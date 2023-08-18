Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police seek driver of SUV involved in fatal west Phoenix hit-and-run

Aug 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix earlier this week.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 52nd Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene and found 52-year-old Kurt Barbick suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Barbick was crossing McDowell Road midblock near 52nd Avenue when he was hit by an SUV that continued traveling west, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

