ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighter hospitalized, 3 displaced after house fire in Paradise Valley

Aug 18, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 7:43 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A firefighter was hospitalized and three people were displaced following a Paradise Valley house fire Thursday evening.

Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the blaze near 68th Street and Lincoln Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of a large two-story home.

“Firefighters established a water supply and took hose lines interior for fire attack,” Cpt. Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale said in a press release. “The residence was quickly searched and determined to be clear of occupants.”

One firefighter was treated and taken to a hospital in stable condition for heat exhaustion.

Crews provided assistance to the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

