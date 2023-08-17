Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 from Wisconsin arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Payson

Aug 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Guns and Fentanyl...

Troopers seized multiple guns and pounds of fentanyl from a vehicle after a traffic stop in Payson, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two suspects from Wisconsin were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week on State Route 87 in Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Kendale Aldridge, 22, of Madison, and his passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Spight of Green Bay, were arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail. Authorities said Spight was the subject of a valid felony warrant out of Wisconsin.

Around 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 10, a DPS trooper made a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV for a non-moving violation on northbound SR 87.

During the stop, the trooper saw indicators of criminal activity, authorities said.

To assist with the stop, the trooper requested a deputy and canine from the Gila County Sherriff’s Office.

DPS said the canine alerted to the suspect vehicle in which a vehicle search began.

Troopers seized approximately 10.3 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, one stolen Kimber handgun and two illegally modified fully automatic Glock handguns from the vehicle.

Aldridge and Spight face charges including drug transportation, drug possession, possession of a prohibited weapon, failure to admit carrying a deadly weapon, theft of firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

