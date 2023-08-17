PHOENIX — A Silver Alert issued Wednesday night for a teen who was last seen in Phoenix has been canceled, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Brandon Collins, 19, was last seen at his home near Ray and Rock Wren roads in Ahwatukee.

He suffers from a cognitive delay that will cause him to be confused and lost easily.

Collins has a difficult time communicating and his family is concerned for his safety.

He is a white male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Collins was last riding a blue Razor XL scooter with black wheels.

