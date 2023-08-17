Arson suspect arrested in Buckeye following string of house fires

PHOENIX — An arson suspect was arrested in Buckeye following a string of house fires in a neighborhood under construction, authorities announced Wednesday.

Caleb Dorn, 24, is accused of intentionally setting fires to three homes in the West Valley suburb near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police were called to a home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning after a man, later identified as Dorn, reported the blaze.

Nobody was inside the house and the fire was extinguished by Buckeye Fire and Medical crews.

Police then linked the Tuesday morning incident to another house fire in the neighborhood that occurred a day earlier. A third home with fire damage in the neighborhood was located.

All three homes were under construction, police said.

Detectives then contacted Dorn to follow up on inconsistencies in statements he made to police.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and three counts of criminal trespass and burglary.

No other information was available.

