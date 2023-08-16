PHOENIX — Some of the Valley’s smallest residents are in need of a miracle. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

Through Friday, the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 Arizona Sports.

The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before a return to in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On KTAR News 92.3 FM, it will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

Here’s how Phoenix Children’s operation continues to flourish and save lives (all figures from 2022):

418,000 outpatient visits

269,000 patient visits

106,000 emergency visits

77,000 urgent care visits

25,0000 surgical cases

40 sites of service across Arizona Phoenix Children’s — Main Campus Phoenix Children’s — East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Phoenix Children’s — Arrowhead Campus (opening in 2024) 5 specialty and urgent care centers 11 community pediatric practices 20 outpatient specialty clinics



