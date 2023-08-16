Here’s a look at how Phoenix Children’s continues to provide lifesaving work
Aug 16, 2023, 12:15 PM
(Phoenix Children's Photo)
PHOENIX — Some of the Valley’s smallest residents are in need of a miracle. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.
Through Friday, the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 Arizona Sports.
The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before a return to in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On KTAR News 92.3 FM, it will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.
Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.
Here’s how Phoenix Children’s operation continues to flourish and save lives (all figures from 2022):
- 418,000 outpatient visits
- 269,000 patient visits
- 106,000 emergency visits
- 77,000 urgent care visits
- 25,0000 surgical cases
- 40 sites of service across Arizona
- Phoenix Children’s — Main Campus
- Phoenix Children’s — East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children’s — Arrowhead Campus (opening in 2024)
- 5 specialty and urgent care centers
- 11 community pediatric practices
- 20 outpatient specialty clinics
