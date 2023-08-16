Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s a look at how Phoenix Children’s continues to provide lifesaving work

Aug 16, 2023, 12:15 PM

photo of inside the hospital regarding a message about children...

Phoenix Children's needs your help to continue its lifesaving work. (Phoenix Children's Photo)

(Phoenix Children's Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Some of the Valley’s smallest residents are in need of a miracle. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

Through Friday, the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 Arizona Sports.

The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before a return to in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On KTAR News 92.3 FM, it will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

Here’s how Phoenix Children’s operation continues to flourish and save lives (all figures from 2022):

  • 418,000 outpatient visits
  • 269,000 patient visits
  • 106,000 emergency visits
  • 77,000 urgent care visits
  • 25,0000 surgical cases
  • 40 sites of service across Arizona
    • Phoenix Children’s — Main Campus
    • Phoenix Children’s — East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    • Phoenix Children’s — Arrowhead Campus (opening in 2024)
    • 5 specialty and urgent care centers
    • 11 community pediatric practices
    • 20 outpatient specialty clinics

