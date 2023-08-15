Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Teen fatally shot in road rage incident in West Valley, investigation underway

Aug 15, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Interstate 10 signs...

Interstate 10 signs (Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix teen is dead after a road rage incident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Tolleson Police Department requested help from AZDPS around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting that took place in the area of 83rd avenue on I-10.

Authorities said the incident involved two vehicles traveling westbound on the interstate.

RELATED STORIES

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin, was shot, according to DPS.

The other vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, authorities said.

Gutierrez-Bugarin was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 1-877-428-8477 or submit a tip online and reference incident I23047127.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs, left, AP Photo, right)...

Danny Shapiro

Gov. Hobbs says Arizona should press charges against Donald Trump over 2020 election

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday that Arizona should press charges against former president Donald Trump over potential election interference in the 2020 election.

18 hours ago

teddy bears on a wagon...

KTAR.com

Here’s how you can help Phoenix Children’s Hospital during this year’s Give-A-Thon

Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships at Phoenix Children's, explains how you can help Phoenix Children's during this year's Give-A-Thon.

18 hours ago

(Flickr Photo /Adam Fagen)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s why the metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on ‘Jeopardy!’

The metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on a recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' and the contestants were stumped.

18 hours ago

A Goodyear Fire Department hazmat crew is seen working in a file photo. Firefighters responded to t...

KTAR.com

Multiple people hospitalized after exposure to white powder at Phoenix-area prison

Multiple people were treated after being exposed to a powder at a Valley prison, authorities said, but the substance tested as non-hazardous.

18 hours ago

Luke Combs performs at Arizona Financial Theatre on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The country ...

Kevin Stone

Country star Luke Combs to play back-to-back shows at State Farm Stadium

Country superstar Luke Combs will play two in the Valley next year, with a different setlist and opening lineup each night.

18 hours ago

photos showing aftermath of crime spree in Mesa...

KTAR.com

3 teens arrested after allegedly robbing multiple people at gunpoint in Mesa

Three teenagers were arrested for their alleged roles in a violent chain of events in Mesa last week, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Teen fatally shot in road rage incident in West Valley, investigation underway