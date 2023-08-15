PHOENIX — A Phoenix teen is dead after a road rage incident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Tolleson Police Department requested help from AZDPS around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting that took place in the area of 83rd avenue on I-10.

Authorities said the incident involved two vehicles traveling westbound on the interstate.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin, was shot, according to DPS.

The other vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, authorities said.

Gutierrez-Bugarin was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 1-877-428-8477 or submit a tip online and reference incident I23047127.

