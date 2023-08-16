PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Arizona State University President Dr. Michael Crow. We talk about the incredible transformation of ASU under his leadership.

ASU has been transformed from being known as one of the biggest party schools in the country, to one of the most innovative in the world.

From the Cronkite school, W. P. Carey School of Business to the Engineering school ASU is now a leader in many areas.

We discuss the vision behind these changes and the challenges he faced along the way.

We discuss the importance of freedom of speech. Especially the need for the facilitation of the free exchange of ideas.

He talks about believing that K-12 education should create good learners.

I loved this conversation. I learned a lot from Dr. Crow. I hope you enjoy it too.

