Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: ASU president Michael Crow explains realignment, running a university

Aug 16, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:10 am

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Arizona State University President Dr. Michael Crow. We talk about the incredible transformation of ASU under his leadership.

ASU has been transformed from being known as one of the biggest party schools in the country, to one of the most innovative in the world.

From the Cronkite school, W. P. Carey School of Business to the Engineering school ASU is now a leader in many areas.

We discuss the vision behind these changes and the challenges he faced along the way.

RELATED STORIES

We discuss the importance of freedom of speech. Especially the need for the facilitation of the free exchange of ideas.

He talks about believing that K-12 education should create good learners.

I loved this conversation. I learned a lot from Dr. Crow. I hope you enjoy it too.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mahalo Made customer...

Balin Overstolz

Valley ice shop ‘Mahalo Made’ raising money for families impacted by Maui fire

A Valley-based shaved ice shop is collecting donations to send directly to loved ones in Hawaii affected by the wildfire disaster on the island of Maui.

6 hours ago

Four Peaks Brewing Co....

Brandon Gray

Arizona’s Four Peaks Brewing Co. takes center stage on Discovery Channel’s Ghost Adventures

Arizona's largest brewery Four Peaks Brewing will be featured on Discovery Channel's Ghost Adventures Wednesday night. 

6 hours ago

Phoenix Police Tahoe...

KTAR.com

Bodycam footage released of officer shooting suspect in north Phoenix neighborhood

The Phoenix Police Department issued an update on a critical incident where an officer shot a suspect in August.

6 hours ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash, teen driver facing charges

A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash Monday night near a Phoenix intersection. 

1 day ago

Madonna as seen in a promotional photo. After postponing one Phoenix show and canceling another, th...

Kevin Stone

Madonna reschedules postponed Phoenix concert but cancels second date

Madonna announced a new date for her postponed Phoenix show, but the Material Girl also canceled a second Footprint Center date.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs, left, AP Photo, right)...

Danny Shapiro

Gov. Hobbs says Arizona should press charges against Donald Trump over 2020 election

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday that Arizona should press charges against former president Donald Trump over potential election interference in the 2020 election.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Amazing Arizonans: ASU president Michael Crow explains realignment, running a university