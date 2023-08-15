PHOENIX — Three teenagers were arrested for their alleged roles in a violent chain of events in Mesa last week, authorities said.

Isaiah Ortiz, 18, was booked into jail on various charges, including five counts of armed robbery, assisting a criminal street gang and drive-by shooting.

The two other suspect are juveniles and were booked into the Durango Juvenile Holding Facility on multiple charges, including assisting a criminal street gang.

How did the crime spree evolve in Mesa?

The incident started around 5:40 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to a call about shots fired near U.S. 60 and Mesa Drive, the Mesa Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car with a bullet strike on its frame and multiple shell casings on the ground, police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima.

Minutes later, Mesa police’s Real Time Crime Center directed officers to Guerrero Rotary Park, near Southern Avenue and Broadway Road.

Multiple victims at or near the park reported that the teenagers robbed or tried to rob them while pointing a gun at them. In total, eight people were victimized, police said.

How were the suspects apprehended?

Officers found the Kia and attempted to initiate a stop, but it fled. However, the car crashed into another vehicle while it was turning in the roadway, police said.

The suspects tried to run off but were apprehended shortly after.

Ortiz had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said. It is unknown when he was injured.

He was released from the hospital Sunday and booked into jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

