PHOENIX – Five homebuilders will plan and design houses for the first phase of a new master-planned community in the far East Valley, the project’s developer announced Monday.

Construction is already underway at Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas in Apache Junction, according to a press release from Brookfield Residential Properties.

“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful community as we work towards our grand opening in spring 2024,” Dea McDonald, president of Brookfield Properties Development Arizona, Land and Housing, said in the release.

“We are confident that the collective efforts of our esteemed homebuilders will culminate in a living experience that exceeds expectations.”

Brookfield is the developer and one of the homebuilders for the new community. Lennar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Tri Pointe Homes will also build homes in the development.

Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas is located at Ironwood and Ray Roads, about 2 miles east of Brookfield’s Eastmark master-planned community in southeast Mesa.

The 200-acre first phase of the 1,400-acre Blossom Rock development will have 554 homes, according to the Phoenix Business Journal, with a variety of designs and lot sizes available.

Brookfield Residential said pricing details haven’t been finalized, but the Phoenix Business Journal reported that Pulte’s homes would range from the high $400,000s to the high $600,000s.

