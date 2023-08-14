PHOENIX – A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 10 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Larry Wheet, 56, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheet apparently was crossing Thomas Road midblock when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by 40-year-old James Carter, police said.

Carter, who remained at the scene, had four other people in his vehicle, including two young children. He was booked into jail on one count of aggravated DUI.

