PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are partially reopened Sunday near Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a vehicle fire that had initially shut down all southbound lanes.

The right lane at milepost 242 is closed and the left lane is now open

Drivers should expect delays, ADOT said.

The northbound lanes are unaffected.

