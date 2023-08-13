Close
Southbound I-17 lanes partially reopened near Black Canyon City after vehicle fire

Aug 13, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Southbound I-17 lanes are closed due vehicle fire near Black Canyon city. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are partially reopened Sunday near Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a vehicle fire that had initially shut down all southbound lanes.

The right lane at milepost 242 is closed and the left lane is now open

Drivers should expect delays, ADOT said.

The northbound lanes are unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

