ARIZONA NEWS

2 hikers rescued off Echo Canyon trail at Camelback Mountain in separate incidents

Aug 13, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A teen and a woman were rescued off Echo Canyon trail Sunday in two unrelated incidents at Camelback Mountain, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Around 11:26 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the trailhead to rescue a 17-year-old girl who overheated while hiking.

Crews hiked halfway up the mountain to find the girl in stable condition but dehydrated.

Her vitals were assessed and medical treatment was provided to improve her condition, officials said.

The teen was taken down the mountain where the family at the scene drove her home to rest and rehydrate.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.

A second rescue on Echo Canyon trail

Just a few hours after the first rescue, a 63-year-old woman was hoisted off Camelback Mountain.

Officials said she became extremely overheated while hiking on the trail.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to find her very dehydrated.

Paramedics provided advanced life support measures before deciding to have her airlifted by helicopter.

Once the aircraft landed in the parking lot, she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition for further treatment and evaluation.

The firefighters involved will have to undergo a strict rehabilitation process before returning to service, the fire department said.

