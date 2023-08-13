Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian car crash in north Phoenix sends 2 to the hospital

Aug 13, 2023, 10:00 AM

pedestrian car crash in North Phoenix cop car...

Phoenix police vehicle (Facebook/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook/Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A car crash sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A driver collided with a pedestrian in the area of 7th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a man who had been struck by a car, according to a press release.

The motorist was also injured, police said.

Officials took both people to the hospital.

How did the pedestrian car crash in north Phoenix happen?

Investigators currently believe the car was heading northbound on 7th Avenue, police said.

The car hit the pedestrian while he was crossing mid-block, according to police.

Police said the driver had a non-life-threatening injury, but the struck pedestrian is in critical condition.

