Phoenix man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Aug 12, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

PHOENIX — A street race between two men turned fatal on Monday morning in Phoenix, according to court documents.

Deandre Henry and Nathaniel Meeks raced one another while driving northbound on 35th Avenue, court documents said.

Henry drove a black Chrysler 300, while Meeks, 36, drove a green 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to the police report.

They were “changing lanes and overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed,” court documents said.

Their race took them near the railroad tracks in the area of Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue, where Henry’s Chrysler went airborne, according to the police report.

The Chrysler then swerved onto the sidewalk on the east side of 35th Avenue, where it struck and killed a pedestrian, court documents said.

Although Henry stayed on the scene, Meeks fled in his Chevrolet Avalanche, according to the police report.

Court documents claim Meeks admitted his involvement in the incident.

