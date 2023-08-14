Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Upscale Canadian restaurant opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale Fashion Square

Aug 14, 2023, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


(Moxies photo)

PHOENIX — Moxies, a Canadian restaurant chain, officially opened its first Arizona location on Friday at the Scottsdale Fashion Square shopping center.

The 30-year-old brand has 57 total stores, seven of which are in the U.S.

“We’re so excited to add our new flagship Moxies location to Fashion Square Mall,” Paul Randle, the location’s franchise owner, said in a statement.

The new Moxies at 7014 East Camelback Road, Suite B120 is on the mall’s ground level. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant will have enough space indoors and outdoors for 350 people, according to a Friday statement.

It will also have a shaded patio with misters, fire tables and heaters, indoor greenery and more than 20 LED TVs in the lounge and bar areas. The restaurant also has a large island bar, as well as cocktail and bar bites menus.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include:

– Tuna sushi stack with sticky rice, tuna, mango, avocado and soy ginger glaze.
– Roasted tomato bruschetta with garlic crostini and feta cheese.
– The steak bites with marinated sirloin and horseradish aioli.
– Chipotle mango chicken with lemon quinoa, vegetables, avocado and salsa.

The brand also has a variety of margaritas, cocktails and wines. Happy hour runs from Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Scottsdale location also slices the price of wine bottles in half on Wednesdays.

“We believe that this exceptional space will provide an interactive atmosphere, great food, drinks and hospitality for our guests,” he said.

