Police find 72-year-old man who triggered Silver Alert when he disappeared in Tolleson

PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a 72-year-old man who was last seen on foot near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Tolleson on Friday.

Kao Chien Chang is 5’4″ tall and around 140 pounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department. He has brown eyes and greying black hair.

“Kao has been located and is being treated at a local hospital,” Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a statement at around 3 p.m.

He did not specify why Chang needed treatment at the hospital.

