PHOENIX — The public can pick two traffic messages to go up on Valley highways by voting in ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest from Friday until Thursday.

There are 10 messages to choose from. Each option comes from an Arizonan who submitted a snappy traffic message to ADOT’s Safety Message Contest, which stopped accepting entries on July 25.

“Thousands of Arizonans believe that making better decisions while driving is important for safety,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a statement. “They’re making their voices heard.”

This year, ADOT received over 3,700 entries, according to a Friday statement. Authorities combed through the thousands of potential signs to pick their 10 favorites.

Anyone can go to ADOT’s website to cast their vote for potential signs to see on Valley freeways.

The two messages the public votes for the most will show up on dynamic signs throughout the Valley.

What’s the point of ADOT’s annual safety message contest?

Drivers heading down Interstate 10, Loop 101, the I-17 or other freeways may see snappy and humorous messages on traffic signs. Many of these messages relate to current events and pop culture.

These messages are meant to catch drivers’ attention and remind them to be safe while behind the wheel.

National crash data shows that driver decisions cause over 90% of collisions. Speeding, driving recklessly or drinking behind the wheel all have huge impacts on road safety.

Vehicle collisions killed 1,294 people in 2022, ADOT said.

The annual safety message contest is designed to involve Arizonans in keeping their highways safe. Anyone can influence future signs by voting until Thursday.

“When we all choose to make better decisions behind the wheel, everyone can reach their destinations safely,” Toth said.

