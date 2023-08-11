Close
ADOT opens vote for finalists in its 7th annual traffic safety message contest

Aug 11, 2023, 3:00 PM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — The public can pick two traffic messages to go up on Valley highways by voting in ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest from Friday until Thursday.

There are 10 messages to choose from. Each option comes from an Arizonan who submitted a snappy traffic message to ADOT’s Safety Message Contest, which stopped accepting entries on July 25.

“Thousands of Arizonans believe that making better decisions while driving is important for safety,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a statement. “They’re making their voices heard.”

This year, ADOT received over 3,700 entries, according to a Friday statement. Authorities combed through the thousands of potential signs to pick their 10 favorites.

Anyone can go to ADOT’s website to cast their vote for potential signs to see on Valley freeways.

The two messages the public votes for the most will show up on dynamic signs throughout the Valley.

