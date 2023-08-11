PHOENIX — Arizona attorneys for the State Bar of Arizona will offer free legal advice at two digital events in the coming weeks.

The first opportunity, in partnership for ABC15 Arizona, will be a legal hotline event taking place on Wednesday during a newscast between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the State Bar of Arizona said in a press release.

The lawyers will take calls during segments anchored by ABC15’s Investigative Consumer reporter Joe Ducey. The live call-in number will be provided on ABC’s website prior to the segment at 4:30 p.m.

“The attorneys who have so graciously volunteered their time have helped more than 1,000 of our viewers in a variety of legal areas, and we are grateful,” Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15, said in the release.

The second event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Consumers can consult with volunteer attorneys for 30 minutes over a Zoom call on the topic of family law. The state bar said English- and Spanish-speaking attorneys will be taking calls.

Those interested in securing a Zoom appointment are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Fabiola Perez.

