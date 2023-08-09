Woman in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire
Aug 9, 2023, 7:11 AM | Updated: 7:12 am
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire around 7 p.m. near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
“Crews arrived on scene and found a home with heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters quickly advanced hose lines inside the home,” Capt. Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale said in a press release. “Crews conducted a search, rescue and fire attack.”
Firefighters found a woman overcome by the fire and removed her from the home, Quick-Ragsdale said.
She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
The Community Assistance Program was on scene to assist the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
