ARIZONA NEWS

Woman in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire

Aug 9, 2023, 7:11 AM | Updated: 7:12 am

BY KTAR.COM


(Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) firefighter in front of burnt house

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire around 7 p.m. near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Crews arrived on scene and found a home with heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters quickly advanced hose lines inside the home,” Capt. Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale said in a press release. “Crews conducted a search, rescue and fire attack.”

Firefighters found a woman overcome by the fire and removed her from the home, Quick-Ragsdale said.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

