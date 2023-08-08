Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Chandler

Aug 8, 2023, 2:53 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old David Bellerson of Chandler. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man who was last seen Monday night near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

David Bellerson, 78, left his home in his 2016 Red Mazda CX5 around 10 p.m., DPS said.

Authorities said his SUV was seen on license plate recognition in Tempe around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

His credit cards were used overnight in Mesa.

Bellerson has dementia and does not have a cell phone with him.

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair, a thin build and wears an eye patch.

Bellerson was wearing a dark brown button-down shirt and tan shirts.

The car has Arizona tags with license plate number 115ZXY.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

