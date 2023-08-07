Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wildfire burning in Arizona’s high country endangering 2 campgrounds

Aug 7, 2023, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

smoke billowing from a mountain fire smoke billowing from a mountain fire smoke billowing from a mountain fire smoke billowing from a mountain fire map of where Brady fire is

PHOENIX —  A wildfire burning north of Payson is threatening two scout campgrounds, prompting officials to warn the area to be prepared to evacuate.

Camp Geronimo and Shadow Rim Camp near the Mogollon Rim were placed into “SET” status, indicating the need to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate at any moment, according to the Tonto National Forest.

Geronimo is a Boy Scout camo and Shadow Rim Ranch is a Girl Scout camp. Annual summer camps at the private facilities are done for the year.

The Brady Fire, located about 11 miles north of Payson, was first reported on 2 p.m. Sunday and is estimated to be 300 acres.

The fire is burning in rugged and remote terrain, according to Inciweb. It is at 0% containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire began within Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management jurisdiction but has since spread onto the Tonto National Forest.

