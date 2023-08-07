Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mountain Park Health Center opens Glendale clinic, providing 75 jobs

Aug 7, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Mountain Park Health Center opened its new Glendale clinic Monday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony marked the opening of the 30,000-square-foot facility at 6975 W. Glendale Ave.

This was Mountain Parks’s first new construction project in 30 years, according to a press release.

Previous expansions have been adaptable reuse projects such as turning an old boat dealership into the Tempe Clinic. Concord General Contracting and the SmithGroup are the construction and architecture partners on the Glendale clinic.

The building includes clinical and administrative space with the capability of serving more than 14,000 patients per year.

The clinic will provide 75 jobs when fully staffed, the press release stated.

Services will include pediatrics, women’s health, family medicine, dental, laboratory and integrated nutrition and behavioral health.

An on-site Women’s, Infants and Children’s program facility, community rooms, gathering space and water feature will be a part of the clinic.

