Scottsdale ranks 7th in cat lover city rankings

PHOENIX — When it comes to places for felines to call home in Arizona, Scottsdale is the cat’s meow.

To mark International Cat Day on Aug. 8, LawnStarter, an online lawn care service, has released its 2023 Best Cities for Cat Lovers rankings.

Scottsdale placed seventh in the rankings, which compared the 200 biggest cities in the United States and are based on categories such as animal shelters, vets and cat-friendly housing.

Affordability also factored into the final results.

Orlando, Fla., is ranked first on the list for the second year in a row. Detroit is ranked last, which it also ranked in 2022.

Seven other Arizona cities are listed among the rankings. They are: Tucson (36th), Tempe (77th), Peoria (90th), Glendale (121st), Phoenix (128th), Mesa (145th) and Chandler (162nd).

More information about the rankings can be found online.

