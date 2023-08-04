PHOENIX — A hiker with autism was hospitalized for heat-related illness after being airlifted off a South Mountain trail Friday morning, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded to the Mormon Trail around 9 a.m. and hiked to the summit, where they found a 22-year-old man in critical condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters initiated advanced cooling measures to reduce the patient’s temperature and anxiety.

A helicopter was called to carry the man to a nearby park, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital.

The firefighters on the call were going through a rehab and rehydration process before returning to service.

How hot was it in Phoenix on day of rescue?

The temperature in Phoenix was in the upper 90s by 9 a.m. on a day when the forecast called for a highs above 110.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix starting at 10 a.m. Friday and running through 8 p.m. Monday.

Record breaking temperatures are likely this weekend as highs climb to around 115-117 degrees across the lower deserts. An Excessive Heat Warning begins tomorrow. Please take this heat seriously and limit time spent outdoors. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Xt4CV3FvPf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2023

The city of Phoenix closes some of its trails while excessive heat warning are in effect, but South Mountain is not part of the restricted hiking areas.

