Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona officials closely watching the deaths attributable to scorching weather

Aug 4, 2023, 9:00 AM

The remains of a fallen saguaro cactus decays in the Sonoran Desert on Aug. 2, 2023, near Apache Ju...

The remains of a fallen saguaro cactus decays in the Sonoran Desert on Aug. 2, 2023, near Apache Junction, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials are closely watching the deaths attributable to the scorching weather after Phoenix saw its hottest month in July.

Officials have put refrigerated body trailers on standby in the state’s two most populous counties in case morgues reach capacity. Officials for Maricopa and Pima counties say storage at the medical examiner offices are not full and trailers aren’t needed yet.

“This is our usual process over the last few summers,” said Dr. Greg Hess, medical examiner for Pima County, home to Tucson.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous and home to Phoenix, reported this week that 39 heat-associated deaths have been confirmed this year as of July 29. Another 312 deaths are under investigation.

RELATED STORIES

At the same time last year, there were 42 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, with another 282 under investigation.

Maricopa County reported 425 heat-associated deaths in all of 2022, with more than half of them in July.

Pima County lists 59 heat-related deaths for this year through July 27, but not how many more deaths remain under investigation. There are no comparable figures from Pima County from last year because the tracking was expanded this year to include deaths in which heat was a contributing factor, something Maricopa County has done for several years.

Officials caution against reading too much into preliminary death reports, noting that the totals can change dramatically during the course of investigations that often include toxicology tests that can take months.

The National Weather Service said this week that July was the hottest month in Phoenix on record, with an average temperature of 102.7 F (39.28 C). This beats the previous record of 99.1 F (37.28 C) set back in August 2020.

People who are homeless and those who work outside are among those at the greatest risk of dying from the heat.

Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most cities during the recent heat spell, with several records including 31 consecutive days over 110 F (43.33 C). That streak ended Monday. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

6 displaced, dog rescued after double house fire in south Phoenix

Six people are displaced and a dog was rescued after a fire damaged two homes in south Phoenix Friday morning.

9 hours ago

caution tape seen in front of a home...

KTAR.com

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning families opting into the state’s rapidly growing u...

Kevin Stone

Arizona attorney general warns parents that school voucher program is ‘buyer-beware situation’

Mayes also said she’s worried about the potential for fraud in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program.

9 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 in north Phoenix among 5 weekend freeway closures

An Interstate 17 closure in north Phoenix is one of five Valley freeways that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

9 hours ago

(Frutilandia photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley dessert restaurant Frutilandia opens its 2nd Phoenix location

Latin dessert chain Frutilandia opened its ninth store on July 29. Visitors can order a Unicorn's Dream, Dulce Churro Milkshake and more.

9 hours ago

left is group band and right is Stewart...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 4-6

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a concert, the farmers markets or a museum.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Arizona officials closely watching the deaths attributable to scorching weather