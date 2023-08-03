Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No officers were injured, according to the department.

The Mesa Police Department is working an Officer involved shooting at Mesa Drive and Brown. All officers are ok and suspect is transported to the hospital. Avoid this intersection as it will be shut down for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/Ks7fC5J6rH — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 3, 2023

The intersection was shut down and the closure was expected to last several hours.

Drivers were asked to use McKellips Road for east/west traffic and Center Street for north/west traffic.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.