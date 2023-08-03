Close
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa

Aug 3, 2023, 2:37 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

PHOENIX — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No officers were injured, according to the department.

The intersection was shut down and the closure was expected to last several hours.

Drivers were asked to use McKellips Road for east/west traffic and Center Street for north/west traffic.

No other information was available.

