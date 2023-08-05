Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

A brief explanation on how to schedule text messages

Aug 5, 2023, 5:00 AM

man sits on phone...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: Is there an easy way to schedule text messages on my smartphone?

A: Text messaging has become one of the most efficient communication tools and sending them at the most opportune time can dramatically improve their effectiveness, especially if you’re in different time zones.

Beyond the potential for waking someone up with an ill-timed text message, being timely on a person’s birthday or anniversary is another great reason to learn how to schedule your text messages.

Android Users
If you’re using Google’s Messages app, the ability to schedule your text messages is built-in and incredibly easy to use.

The process is pretty much the same, choose a recipient and type your messages, but instead of tapping the “send” icon, press and hold it.

This will bring up several pre-selected times in the next 24 hours or the ability to pick any date and time. The time that it will send the message is based on the time zone your smartphone is currently using.

When you schedule a message in one time zone and travel to another, the message will still be sent based on the time zone in which it was created.

Your scheduled message will be displayed in that contact’s conversation thread with a tiny clock icon which you can update or cancel by tapping on it at any time prior to the scheduled time.

iOS Users
Despite all the advances in smartphone technology Apple has developed, it’s astonishing that their process for scheduling a text message requires a completely different app.

You can certainly ask Siri to remind you to send a text message on a future date and time, but that’s not much help if you need to send something while you’re sleeping.

The Shortcuts app is an extremely powerful and unnecessarily complicated way to schedule a text message.

Open the app and select the Automation icon at the bottom center, then on “Create Personal Automation.” If you’ve previously created another personal automation, you’ll see a “+” sign in the upper right corner instead to create a new one.

Next, tap “Time of Day” to select the time you want the message sent, and then go to the REPEAT section and select “Monthly” to choose a specific date.

This is where I don’t understand Apple’s thinking as it forces you to choose to repeat this automation once a day, week, or month.

If this is a one-time message, you’ll need to remember to go back to the app to delete it after it’s been sent or it will send it again.

In the Actions screen, tap the greyed-out “Message” to type your message before tapping “Next” in the upper right corner. If this message needs to go out while you’re sleeping, be sure to turn off “Ask Before Running.”

Third-Party App
You can purchase several apps that offer a much more efficient and streamlined process for those that need to schedule lots of text messages on an iPhone.

Search “schedule text messages” in the App Store to read the reviews to determine which app might be the best for your needs and budget.

Data Doctors

What this Microsoft Alert you're getting means...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

What to know about the strange Microsoft alert confusing Arizona’s office workers

Tons of white collar workers in Arizona and other states are getting a Microsoft alert urging them to "Try the new Outlook." Here's why.

7 days ago

Cyber Trust Mark is a huge step forward for cybersecurity in Arizona....

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

What will the US Cyber Trust Mark mean for Arizona’s tech sector?

The Cyber Trust Mark will have a huge impact on people who use computers, smartphones and other technology across the U.S.

14 days ago

how to clean sticky keys on your keyboard...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Heatwave got your palms sweaty? Try these insider tech tricks to clean up your keyboard

If you're sick of sticky keys slowing you down, you need to know how to clean sticky keys and make your keyboard as good as new.

21 days ago

person holds cellphone...

Data Doctors

Here are the big benefits to using dark mode on Apple and Android phones

While the initial intent of dark mode was for those low-lighting situations, it’s evolved to be the preferred display mode for many.

28 days ago

iphone and iphone box...

Data Doctors

Apple’s My Photo Stream is shutting down: Here’s what to do

Apple users have had “My Photo Stream" on their devices, and hearing that it’s shutting down may cause anxiety but it shouldn’t.

1 month ago

hands on laptop keyboard file photo...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Check out these 4 alternative options to Microsoft Office

Getting a new computer or laptop has its ups and downs, so we'll walk you through a few possible alternatives to Microsoft Office to help get the process started.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

A brief explanation on how to schedule text messages