Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 4-6

Aug 4, 2023, 4:05 AM

left is group band and right is Stewart...

(Grupo Frontera (left) and Rod Stewart (right) photos)

(right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a concert, the farmers markets or a museum.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Rod Stewart
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Glendale

  • NF Hope Tour
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
Gilbert

Tolleson

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape seen in front of a home...

KTAR.com

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning families opting into the state’s rapidly growing u...

Kevin Stone

Arizona attorney general warns parents that school voucher program is ‘buyer-beware situation’

Mayes also said she’s worried about the potential for fraud in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program.

7 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 in north Phoenix among 5 weekend freeway closures

An Interstate 17 closure in north Phoenix is one of five Valley freeways that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

7 hours ago

(Frutilandia photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley dessert restaurant Frutilandia opens its 2nd Phoenix location

Latin dessert chain Frutilandia opened its ninth store on July 29. Visitors can order a Unicorn's Dream, Dulce Churro Milkshake and more.

7 hours ago

a judge gavel on the desk...

KTAR.com

Man caught with drugs at Arizona-Mexico border sentenced to over 3 years in prison

A man caught with drugs at the Arizona-Mexico border was sentenced to over three years in prison last week, authorities said.

1 day ago

Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a damaged sa...

Associated Press

Saguaro cacti, fruit trees and other plants are also stressed by Phoenix’s extended extreme heat

After recording the warmest monthly average temperature for any U.S. city ever in July, Phoenix is poised to climb back up to dangerously high temperatures this week. That could mean trouble not just for people but for some plants, too.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 4-6