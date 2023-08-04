PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a concert, the farmers markets or a museum.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Rod Stewart Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Big Time Rush: Can’t Get Enough Tour Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Rising vs. San Antonio Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert

Tolleson First Fridays West Valley Food Trucks in the Park Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: Whyman Park (2350 S. 103rd Ave.)



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.