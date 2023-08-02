Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Huge four-alarm fire that flared up in west Phoenix finally fizzles out

Aug 2, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished the fast-moving four-alarm fire that flared up around 3 p.m. Wednesday in west Phoenix.

It took a few hours for Phoenix firefighters to take down the flames. Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale said the blaze flared up near 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Crews first heard reports of a grass fire with possible extension to a fence, Quick-Ragsdale told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

When they arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke billowing in the air, along with fiercely flickering flames.

“Due to high winds, the fire quickly spread to nearby industrial properties and the initial response was rapidly upgraded,” Quick-Ragsdale said.

One local said they could see the fire from downtown Tempe.

The wind-spurred fire quickly spread to at least four nearby buildings. Eventually, it swelled to a four-alarm fire.

“This is largely due to the amount of fuel in the area, difficulty accessing the area and the strong winds,” Quick-Ragsdale said.

How fire officials tamed the fast-moving four-alarm fire

“Firefighters set up several elevated master streams to attack the large flames and black smoke,” Quick-Ragsdale said.

Ground crews laid multiple supply lines and hosed down various flaming areas. Other teams took an aerial approach.

“Firefighters set up several elevated master streams to attack the large flames and black smoke,” she said.

Meanwhile, fire teams asked the water department to increase all water sent to the area.

“Crews eventually got the large blaze under control and will be working into the evening putting out hot spots,” Quick-Ragsdale said.

Injuries and displacements

The enormous fire damaged multiple mobile homes, displacing six people from their residences. However, the Community Assistance Program was on scene to help them, according to Quick-Ragsdale.

“Three firefighters were transported to the hospital as a result of the fire,” she said. “Two were transported for heat related symptoms and the other suffered a soft tissue injury.”

Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 92.3 FM for updates.

