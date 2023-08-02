Man dies after drowning at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A man is dead after drowning Wednesday at a Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to the complex near Biltmore Drive and Peoria Avenue for reports of a drowning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man lying outside the pool getting CPR from bystanders.

He was in the pool for an unknown period of time, Phoenix Fire officials said.

Crews performed advanced lifesaving measures on the man before he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation of the scene is complete and a cause of death will be determined later by the Medical Examiner.

Officials said there was nothing suspicious observed during the investigation at this point.

