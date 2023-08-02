Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman in extremely critical condition after being carried out of condo fire in Phoenix

Aug 2, 2023, 5:46 AM

firefighters use their truck and ladder to respond to blaze...

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after she was carried out of a condo fire in Phoenix, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to a two-story condo at Camelback Road and 15th Avenue around 11 p.m. and found smoke coming from the unit, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

While crews were inside extinguishing the home, they found the woman on the second floor of the condo suffering from smoke inhalation.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, the department said.

RELATED STORIES

One other tenant will be displaced as a result of the fire.

No other condos were impacted by the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler, Arizona, police released two low-quality photos related to a string of vehicle burglaries...

KTAR.com

Chandler police seek public’s help after 11 vehicles burglarized

Chandler police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

9 hours ago

File photo of the Grand Canyon Skywalk. One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving over...

Associated Press

1 person killed when Grand Canyon West tour bus rolls over

One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving over 50 people Tuesday in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

9 hours ago

Alfalfa farm...

Luke Forstner

Alfalfa in the spotlight amid Arizona’s water challenges

A majority of Arizona’s water goes to agriculture, about 74% of the available supply, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. One crop has made headlines this year when it comes to water: alfalfa.

9 hours ago

SkySong Arizona State University new facility...

Serena O'Sullivan

Raytheon plans future engineering hub that could bring 150 engineering jobs to Scottsdale

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon announced it will open a new facility Friday in Scottsdale.

9 hours ago

Arizona at heart of Trump indictment election voting fraud 2023...

KTAR.com

Arizona is at the heart of Trump’s election troubles, KTAR’s legal analyst says

KTAR News 92.3 FM' legal analyst Barry Markson says Arizona plays a huge role in the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Woman in extremely critical condition after being carried out of condo fire in Phoenix