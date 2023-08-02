PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after she was carried out of a condo fire in Phoenix, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to a two-story condo at Camelback Road and 15th Avenue around 11 p.m. and found smoke coming from the unit, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

While crews were inside extinguishing the home, they found the woman on the second floor of the condo suffering from smoke inhalation.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, the department said.

One other tenant will be displaced as a result of the fire.

No other condos were impacted by the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.