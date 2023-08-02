Police shoot suspect in Phoenix neighborhood, 1 person detained

PHOENIX — One person has been hospitalized after being shot by a police officer Tuesday near 35th Avenue and Bell Road, according to Phoenix police.

Officials said they received a call around 3:32 p.m. about two subjects waving a gun in the area.

A two-man patrol unit arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later and saw two people matching the description from the call, according to police.

Authorities said when the passenger officer got out of the vehicle, he saw a person running in his direction with a gun in his hand.

The officer fired their weapon at the suspect, injuring him, police said.

The suspect was provided medical attention at the scene until Phoenix Fire arrived to assist.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers also detained the person who was with the suspect.

Both suspects passed firearms and they were recovered by police.

The officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

