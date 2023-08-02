Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police shoot suspect in Phoenix neighborhood, 1 person detained

Aug 1, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Phoenix officer involved shooting Tuesday...

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person has been hospitalized after being shot by a police officer Tuesday near 35th Avenue and Bell Road, according to Phoenix police.

Officials said they received a call around 3:32 p.m. about two subjects waving a gun in the area.

A two-man patrol unit arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later and saw two people matching the description from the call, according to police.

Authorities said when the passenger officer got out of the vehicle, he saw a person running in his direction with a gun in his hand.

RELATED STORIES

The officer fired their weapon at the suspect, injuring him, police said.

The suspect was provided medical attention at the scene until Phoenix Fire arrived to assist.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers also detained the person who was with the suspect.

Both suspects passed firearms and they were recovered by police.

The officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Bomb threat in downtown Phoenix cleared, no suspicious items found

A bomb threat that was reported Tuesday afternoon in downtown Phoenix has been cleared, officials said. 

21 hours ago

Operation Cross Country child sex trafficking sting...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix FBI arrest 32 suspects in child sex trafficking sting, rescue 5 minors

An officer with a multi-agency child sex trafficking sting said they arrested 31 people who wanted to abuse children and a potential pimp.

21 hours ago

A woman fills in Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Powerball ticket wins $50K as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1B

As a massive Mega Millions jackpot brews, a Powerball ticket sold at a west Phoenix gas station hit for a $50,000 payoff in Saturday's drawing.

21 hours ago

Enzyme Process...

KTAR.com

4 injured after explosion at Chandler supplement manufacturing facility

Three people were taken to area hospitals and one person was evaluated after a fire at a supplement manufacturing facility Monday in Chandler.

21 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, signed a bill that puts the Prop 400 transportat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill to put Prop 400 Valley transportation tax on ballot

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Tuesday that puts the Prop 400 transportation tax extension up for vote in Maricopa County.

21 hours ago

US 60 westbound lanes slow down due to crash...

Serena O'Sullivan

Traffic on US 60 westbound lanes reopen in Mesa after crash closure

Drivers heading down on the US 60 westbound lanes should make a detour before reaching Greenfield Road due to traffic slowdowns.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Police shoot suspect in Phoenix neighborhood, 1 person detained