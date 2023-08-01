Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix FBI arrest 32 suspects in child sex trafficking sting, rescue 5 minors

Aug 1, 2023, 4:00 PM

Operation Cross Country child sex trafficking sting...

An officer stands in front of a screen showing surveillance footage. (Phoenix FBI photo)

(Phoenix FBI photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — FBI agents arrested 31 potential predators in a multi-agency child sex trafficking sting earlier this week, according to a Tuesday news release.

The FBI’s Phoenix field office also announced it nabbed the alleged pimp behind the ring.

“We did identify and locate five minor victims of sex trafficking here in the Valley,” FBI Phoenix Public Affairs Officer Kevin Smith told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

FBI agents across the country teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to rescue minors from sex trafficking, Smith said.

RELATED STORIES

The child sex trafficking sting was part of Operation Cross Country

This year’s rescue of underage victims was part of a nationwide initiative.

“It’s the 13th version of the operation,” Smith said. “We really focus on identifying and helping victims of sex trafficking and arresting those who do.”

This year, Operation Cross Country was a resounding success both in Arizona and across the country, Smith said.

According to the news release, officers working for the operation arrested 126 human trafficking suspects.

“Our goal for this is to uncover victims, arrest the offender and really to raise public awareness of these heinous crimes,” Smith said.

Officers across the state teamed up to save the children

Smith said the operation involved multiple officers from the FBI Greater Phoenix Area Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

“That’s comprised of police officers from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe, along with special agents from the FBI,” he said.

Human trafficking goes on 365 days a year, he said. That’s why officers are out 24/7.

“They’re out days, nights, middays, conducting these operations and going to places where this kind of activity is known to happen,” he said. “The 31 people we arrested were actually people attempting to engage with these minors.”

Smith said the victims of child sex trafficking are some of the most vulnerable members of society.

 “The harm to them is unimaginable. These crimes scar the victims. Most of them are children. Minors,” he said. “These kids are scarred sometimes for life.”

That’s why the agents have a victim approach, he said.

“We locate the minor victims. We give them the resources that they need to get out from under the thumb of their trafficker and to maybe get on a different path for a better life.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Bomb threat in downtown Phoenix cleared, no suspicious items found

A bomb threat that was reported Tuesday afternoon in downtown Phoenix has been cleared, officials said. 

19 hours ago

A woman fills in Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Powerball ticket wins $50K as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1B

As a massive Mega Millions jackpot brews, a Powerball ticket sold at a west Phoenix gas station hit for a $50,000 payoff in Saturday's drawing.

19 hours ago

Enzyme Process...

KTAR.com

4 injured after explosion at Chandler supplement manufacturing facility

Three people were taken to area hospitals and one person was evaluated after a fire at a supplement manufacturing facility Monday in Chandler.

19 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, signed a bill that puts the Prop 400 transportat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill to put Prop 400 Valley transportation tax on ballot

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Tuesday that puts the Prop 400 transportation tax extension up for vote in Maricopa County.

19 hours ago

US 60 westbound lanes slow down due to crash...

Serena O'Sullivan

Traffic on US 60 westbound lanes reopen in Mesa after crash closure

Drivers heading down on the US 60 westbound lanes should make a detour before reaching Greenfield Road due to traffic slowdowns.

19 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell makes her way into court for her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Court...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will likely include time in Arizona

Lori Vallow Daybell's life behind bars will include a detour to Arizona if metro Phoenix's top prosecutor has her way.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Phoenix FBI arrest 32 suspects in child sex trafficking sting, rescue 5 minors